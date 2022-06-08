There are many words you can use to describe Gina Moore, like beautiful, charitable, and talented. But I think the best way to describe her, is with her own voice.

Gina Moore Singing We Are The World @ The 2014 Evansville Police Support Rally

Now, this video was recorded in the month of December, and that cold air didn't bother Gina's pitch one bit.

Friends in High Places

Gina will be celebrating her 60th (No way does she look 60) By sharing the microphone with some of her fellow musicians, Bob Green, and Monte Skelton. Here they are performing together in 2012 at the Arts Council's Brown Bag performance.

Mayor Winnecke Proclaims Gina Moore Day

Gina shared that Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has proclaimed Thursday, June 9, 2022, to be 'Gina Moore Day.' Oh, and it is very official with a gold seal and everything.

CITY OF EVANSVILLE CITY OF EVANSVILLE loading...

Official Proclamation

On June 9, 1962, Evansville native Gina Moore was born and discovered her love of performing at an early age; and Whereas, Gina has encouraged, mentored, and partnered with hundreds of musicians, singers, and artists to enrich the arts in our community; and Whereas, she has generously lent her time and talent to sing at thousands of churches, charity benefits, and community events; and Whereas, She has always answered the call to sing the National Anthem at sporting events with her unique rendition and incomparable voice; and Whereas, We recognize Gina's dedication of more than 40 years of her career to the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana further serving our community; and Whereas, The City of Evansville recognizes the countless hours of volunteerism, immeasurable impact and lifetime contributions of Gina Moore to the non-profit community, the arts community, and the entire Tri-State community; then be it resolved that I, Lloyd Winnecke, Mayor of the Cty of Evansville, do hereby proclaim June 9, 2022, as GINA MOORE DAY

Get our free mobile app

Celebrate with Gina Moore

Celebrate Gina Moore Day, and her 60th birthday at a special Wine Down to the Weekend Featuring Bob Green, Monte Skelton, and Gina Moore at the Reitz Home Museum from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM.

38 Celebrities Who Were Born in Indiana There are a bunch of famous folks that everyone knows were born in Indiana, but there are even more that you didn't know about. Most of this list is arranged in alphabetical order, except for the handful of celebrities born in our neck of the woods here in southern Indiana. I gotta give them a little preferential treatment.