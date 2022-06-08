It's time to get dressed up and enjoy a night out all to raise money for homeless animals in the Vanderburgh and Spencer Counties in Indiana.

What It Is

It's a pawty! Join our station for the 8th annual event presented by Lux Motors and benefiting It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue for their first-ever Black and White Gala.

Photo by Zane Persaud on Unsplash

What to Expect

The Black and White Gala will feature a catered meal, cash bar, silent and live auctions, as well as live entertainment including a fire performance from Fire in the Valley and live music from Lindsey Williams. There will even be adoptable dogs and puppies from It Takes a Village on site.

What to Wear

For the first time ever, It Takes a Village has a theme when it comes to what guests attending the event should wear. As the name implies, you'll want to be sure you come dressed in black, white or a combination of the two because it is, after all, a Black and White Gala.

Photo by Henry & Co. on Unsplash

Who is It Takes a Village

It Takes a Village is a no-kill shelter that serves to care for homeless animals with two locations in Indiana.

In Vanderburgh County: 1417 N. Stockwell Road, Evansville, Indiana 47715

In Spencer County: 824 E County Road 800 North, Chrisney, Indiana 47611

Since first forming as a rescue in 2010, It Takes a Village has saved the lives of more than 8,500 homeless animals. Just in 2021 alone, the staff and volunteers facilitated the adoption of more than 1,000 animals between its two rescue locations.

Although we do not discriminate based on breed, size or color, we have a particular interest in helping bully breeds, black dogs, animals with medical needs and other “hard-to-place” animals. Our mission is to “work as one in helping homeless animals irrespective of breed, location or circumstance.” We are a 501(c)(3) rescue.

Where

The Black & White Gala will overlook the scenic Ohio River as the event will take place at the Riverfront Pavilion located at Bally's Evansville (formerly Tropicana).



When

The Black and White Gala will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, starting at 6 pm.

Get Tickets

Tickets for this event must be purchased in advance and ticket sales will close on June 20th so get your tickets now. Tickets are $50 per person, $90 per couple, and $350 for a table of 8. Can't attend, but would still like to donate? You can do that here.