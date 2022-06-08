Indiana Toddler Gets First Pair of Glasses and Her Clear Vision Reaction is Too Cute

You really don't see kids wearing glasses very much. It's not that some kids don't need glasses, it's just that either they aren't going to get their eyes checked or the parents don't even know there's a problem. It's hard to know if something is wrong when the child doesn't know there's anything wrong either.

Not long after my granddaughter turned a year old, we began to notice in photos that one of her eyes wasn't quite centered. Once she began to talk, she would tell us that she couldn't see out of that eye. So, my daughter took her to an eye doctor in Indianapolis at Riley Children's Hospital.

During the appointment, we found out that she not only had a hard time seeing out of her bad eye, but her good eye was blurry, too. The doctor said that by using special eye drops and getting glasses, she should be able to see just fine. So, she got fitted for her little glasses.

After she picked up her glasses, she couldn't wait to show us. Since they live three hours away, we had to see her new glasses on Facetime.

Isn't that the cutest thing ever? Maybe I'm just a little prejudiced, though.

Now, that she's had glasses for almost three years, I can't imagine her without them. They are so much a part of her curious, smart, and spunky personality.

It took a while for her face to grow into her glasses.

Then, she got her haircut.

Now, she is ready to start kindergarten.

How many kids wear glasses in the US?

In 2019, 25.3% of children aged 2–17 years wore glasses or contact lenses, and the percentage increased with age among both boys and girls. Among boys, 3.0% wore glasses among those aged 2–5 years, 20.0% among those aged 6–11 years, and 35.3% among those aged 12–17 years.

- CDC

Get your kids' eyes checked yearly to make sure there are no problems. Help them understand that going to the eye doctor doesn't have to be scary.

