Great Harvest Bread Co Returns to Evansville Opening Date Announced

Back around October of 2021 Great Harvest Bread Company in Evansville announced that unfortunately, they would be selling the bakery. Shortly after they shut their doors with hopes that someone would buy the bakery. Fast forward to 2022, and we've gotten some good news Great Harvest is opening back up in Evansville, AND we have an opening date!

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps/CANVA Google Maps/CANVA loading...

A Delicious Return

According to their Facebook page, we can expect to enjoy freshly baked bread again on June 17th! Here's what Great Harvest Bread co had to say on their Facebook page:

We are thrilled to officially announce our Grand Opening! Thank you to the loyal Great Harvest customers and fans for your excitement and your support. We invite you to our Grand Opening on Friday, June 17! Our weekly hours will be: Monday-Friday: 7am-5pm Saturday: 7am-2pm Sunday: Closed Stay tuned for more announcements!

Photo by mohamed hassouna on Unsplash Photo by mohamed hassouna on Unsplash loading...

More Than Just Bread

Great Harvest serves up more than delicious loaves of bread, they are also a great local lunch spot. How do I know? Welllll I used to actually work for Great Harvest, many, many moons ago. I worked there my senior year of high school and through part of college. I made a lot of good friends working there, and also learned how to make a mean panini. Even after working there, I still would stop in from time to time to get some bread and enjoy a sandwich, so I'm really excited to be able to enjoy lunch there once again.

Photo by Ria Quartz on Unsplash Photo by Ria Quartz on Unsplash loading...

I am so glad to hear that Great Harvest will once again be a part of the Evansville community, and I'm excited to welcome them back!

Top Evansville Restaurants According to Yelp Here's the Evansville restaurants that were rated highly on Yelp.