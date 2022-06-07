Indiana is now home to a pizza shop with a unique professional wrestling-themed menu that you have got to check out!

It's no secret that I am a HUGE fan of professional wrestling and food. FINALLY, after all of these years of fandom, the two have been connected in a way that I couldn't be more excited about. Let me paint the picture for you. For years, everyone has been wondering what that smell was that The Rock was cooking. I always envisioned it as pizza. While The Rock may not have actually been cooking pizza, there is a place in Indiana that you can go to that does tie in with that concept.

Powerbomb Pizza Is Now In Indiana

Indiana now has its first-ever pro-wrestling themed pizza shop. Can you dig that, SUCKA ?!

....yes, this article is going to be full of wrestling catchphrases. That's not a prediction, that is a spoiler.

Anyway...

Powerbomb Pizza is now open in Indiana. What is Powerbomb Pizza? According to their website:

Powerbomb Pizza is owned by Pro Wrestling Tees, a leader in the wrestling industry for licensing and merchandising for professional wrestlers. By partnering with wrestlers directly, every purchase from Powerbomb Pizza helps give back to wrestling legends such as Mick Foley, Rowdy Roddy Piper, Bret Hart, Eddie Guerrero and their families. Each item that you purchase from Powerbomb Pizza was specifically crafted with the wrestlers or their families. When you purchase a pizza, profits from that item go directly back to them.

Indiana's only Powerbomb Pizza (at the moment) is at Cugino’s Pizza in Indianapolis.

Powerbomb Pizza Menu

This menu is full of wrestling greats and some fun wrestling puns. As previously mentioned, each item that you purchase from Powerbomb Pizza was specifically crafted with the wrestlers or their families. When you purchase a pizza, profits from that item go directly back to them. So, let's take a look at some of the menu items at Powerbomb Pizza:

Eddie Guerrero's Latino Heat Wings

Buffalo-style wings. Choose one dipping sauce: Chipotle Buffalo, Sweet Sour, Jalapeño Ranch

The Four Cheeses of Foley

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Provolone, Romano

Piper's BBQ Pit Pizza

BBQ Sauce, BBQ Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onion & Mozzarella Cheese

Brett Hart's "Best There Ever Was" Supreme Pizza

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives & Mozzarella Cheese

Vader's Mastodon Meat Lovers Pizza

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese

Brutus The Barber Cheesecake

Slice of New York style creamy cheesecake.

Again, these are just a few of Powerbomb Pizza's menu items. You can check out the full menu by clicking here.

How It Works

Local pizza restaurants can incorporate Powerbomb Pizza into their services to increase revenue. The brand and recipes fit local restaurants' existing products/ingredients and operations, so it's basically an added bonus to the current product.

Powerbomb Pizza plans to work with hundreds of restaurants nationwide and aims to be in every major city soon. So any local pizza restaurant can become a partner with Powerbomb Pizza. Evansville pizzerias: I've got two words for ya...DO IT!

If you are an Evansville area pizzeria and would love to jump on board with this, you can learn more about how you can become a partner with Powerbomb Pizza by clicking here. If you're like me, and would love to see a local pizzeria partner with Powerbomb Pizza, give this article a share and a big HELL YEAH!



