Indiana Pitty Mix Hopes His Pearly Whites Will Get Him Adopted

There is a whole lot to love about our Pet of the Week, KODA. This beautiful, brindle Pitty is ready for adoption at It Takes a Village.

First, let's get to KODA's stats. He is a 2-year-old, 65-pound Pit mix. He's a big dog, but he's done growing.

Now let's get to the intangibles - the things you can't see on paper. KODA is a big sweetheart that loves to be the center of attention. He loves car rides and doggy playgroups, he does well on a leash, and he even does well around cats. Our friends at ITV just go on and on about sweet KODA. They are hoping that you will give this handsome boy a chance.

Take the first step and fill out an online adoption application. Then you can arrange a meet and greet with KODA to see if he would be a good fit for your home.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

