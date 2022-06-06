Indiana Pitty Mix Hopes His Pearly Whites Will Get Him Adopted

Indiana Pitty Mix Hopes His Pearly Whites Will Get Him Adopted

There is a whole lot to love about our Pet of the Week, KODA. This beautiful, brindle Pitty is ready for adoption at It Takes a Village.

First, let's get to KODA's stats. He is a 2-year-old, 65-pound Pit mix. He's a big dog, but he's done growing.

loading...

Now let's get to the intangibles - the things you can't see on paper. KODA is a big sweetheart that loves to be the center of attention. He loves car rides and doggy playgroups, he does well on a leash, and he even does well around cats. Our friends at ITV just go on and on about sweet KODA. They are hoping that you will give this handsome boy a chance.

loading...

Take the first step and fill out an online adoption application. Then you can arrange a meet and greet with KODA to see if he would be a good fit for your home.

Get our free mobile app

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

47 (Otherwise) Good Pets Caught Doing Bad Things

No matter how well they're trained, at some point in time, a pet's primal instincts will kick in which usually ends up with something destroyed.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state

Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.
Filed Under: dogs, It Takes A Village
Categories: Newsletter
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top