Vacation Like A Hobbit in This Tennessee Tiny House with Incredible Mountain View – See Photos

I'm always on the lookout for a place to stay for vacation or a weekend getaway that also provides me with an experience. I would rather not waste my money staying in a plain, ordinary hotel if I don't have to. To me, if you can find a cool place to stay, that just adds to the experience.

One of our favorite places to spend our downtime is in the mountains. Whether it's the Rocky Mountains, Blue Ridge Mountains, or the Smoky Mountains, we can't get enough.

Now that my husband and I are empty-nesters, we can stay in smaller, cozier places. I found one that is absolutely adorable and looks just like a Hobbit house from the movies make from the books, The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings.

Like this one.

Hobbit-inspired tiny house in Sevierville, TN, Smoky Mountains

Located close to all that Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge have to offer, the tiny house sleeps four with one bathroom and one bedroom. It comes with full amenities and is ready for you to enjoy and relax.

The Hobbit-inspired tiny house (#1) sits on the Mountain Shire property located just minutes from top attractions in Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, and Smoky Mountain National Park. - Justin/Airbnb Host

Mountain Shire is a Hobbit-themed tiny house property. The tiny houses were designed by the Mountain Shire owners and built by a local company. The landscaping and Shire-inspired structures were developed using repurposed materials from the property and surrounding community. - Justin/Airbnb Host

The outdoor amenities include a fire pit, lounge chairs, and picnic table with a scenic overlook of the surrounding valley area. - Justin/Airbnb Host

Round Hobbit front door so you can enter the house in the proper way.

The Hobbit House was magical, adorable, affordable, and cozy. My daughter and I LOVED the location because we were close to Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, Maryville, and any hike in the Smokies. So glad we stayed here instead of a hotel on the Gatlinburg strip...... - Catherine

Even though it's a tiny house, Justin has maximized the small space so it feels and appears much larger.

Enjoy 200 sq. ft. plus loft of living space including hi-speed internet, a loft with a queen-sized bed, a living room with a large sofa-bed and Roku TV, a well-stocked kitchenette, and a bathroom with shower. Justin - Airbnb Host

Adorable! Clean cute and very comfortable. Great quality stuff in this adorable place. Just that is why I thought of every little thing that would make you feel comfortable and at home. - Joanna

Cozy loft bedroom.

We absolutely loved staying here! The theme was incredibly thought out and it’s amazing how each little house was made differently. I’m not sure if it was staff or the owner but while sitting by the fire someone even brought us extra wood if we needed it. Everything was friendly and professional. We’d love to come back and see it when all the hobbit homes are finished! - Cloe

If you are interested in more photos and booking a stay, click HERE.

