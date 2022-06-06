Indiana State Games in Need of Volunteers for Events Happening in Evansville

The Indiana State Games are set to get underway all around the Evansville area later this week and organizers are asking for your help in making each event run as smoothly as possible.

What Are the Indiana State Games?

The Indiana State Games is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that offers adults ages 50 and over the "opportunity to engage in competitive and recreational sporting events as well as enhance their quality of life through fellowship and socialization in a safe and enjoyable environment to gain, maintain, or enhance an active lifestyle." The games serve as a qualifier for the 2023 National Senior Games taking place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania July 7th - 18th.

Athletes have the chance to compete in a wide variety of sports during the games including,

Archery

Bowling

Cornhole

Cycling

Disc Golf

Pickleball

5 and 10K Road Races

Skeet Shooting

Swimming

Tennis

You can visit the Indiana State Games website for the complete list of events.

How to Volunteer for the Indiana State Games in Evansville

Organizers for this year's games in Evansville are looking for volunteers to help with a number of different responsibilities at each event as well as the Celebration of Athletes kick-off dinner at Bally's Casino in downtown Evansville this Friday night (June 10th, 2022).

A majority of the responsibilities include checking athletes in at their respective events, keeping track of the event's results, keeping time for events that require it, and awarding medals at the conclusion of events among others.

This would be a great opportunity for a church, school, or youth group to acquire community service hours (if their organization requires them), or for someone who just likes to lend a helping hand.

You can find the complete list of needs and sign up for any you'd like to help with through Sign Up Genius.

[Source: Indiana State Games / Sign Up Genius]

