Many families find the summer months much harder than the other months of the year. The kids are home, schools are closed, and budgets are stretched super thin. There is a fantastic organization here in Owensboro that often comes to the rescue of these families and they need a bit of rescue right now.

WHAT IS THE DAVIESS-MCLEAN BAPTIST MISSION?

Located at 2526 Lancaster Avenue on the West Side of Owensboro it is one of the great resources we have here in our community.

Its mission is to serve the community to the best of its ability. Under the instruction of Jesus Christ. They are a nonprofit community store that takes donations of (clean)clothes, food, and some household items.

THE QUARTER STORE

Angel here and I have been supporting and visiting the Daviess-McLean Baptist Center or The Quarter Store as my kids call it for about 15 years now. When I worked for the Owensboro Parks & Recreation Department I would supervise over at Dugan Best Recreation Center from time to time and I met a woman that shopped inside the store. One day she told me all about it, I went to visit and the rest is glorious history.

I became friends with both Sheila Cobb (former Director) and Gayle Boling (new Director). These women tirelessly work to serve individuals and families in need in our community. They do it quietly and they take no credit for the job that is being done.

The Quarter Store provides gently used items of clothing, shoes, and household items for a quarter. There are a few exceptions like Winter Coats and furniture if they get it in or brand-new items with tags but even those are prices so cheap you can't help but want to buy them. All the money goes directly back into the community to help others.

FOOD PANTRY & CLOTHING MINISTRY

They also have a food pantry and clothing ministry to help those in need. Both of these are in need of items.

The clothing ministry needs summer clothing of all sizes from infants to adults. Here are some things you need to know before you donate;

DON'T DONATE DIRTY CLOTHING

NO STAINS OR RIPS IN THE CLOTHING

YOU CAN LEAVE ITEMS ON HANGERS

IF NOT ON HANGERS PLEASE BRING THEM FOLDED IN A BOX OR TOTE

DO NOT DROP ITEMS OFF AT THE DOOR WHEN THEY ARE CLOSED.

If you would like to shop at the Center Mission Store they are open Monday mornings from 9 a.m.-noon and Thursday evenings 6-8 p.m.

Here are the FOOD items on their list;

Mac & Cheese

Canned Vegetables

Canned Ravioli & Spaghetti

Noodles

Spaghetti Sauce

Ramen Noodles

Canned Meat

Beans

Peanut Butter

Crackers

Soups

If you would like to donate you can drop items off at 2526 Lancaster Avenue near Dugan Best Recreation Center. Items can be dropped off on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, & Friday from 9 a.m.-Noon and Thursday Evening 6-8 p.m.

If you would like to donate items and are not able to drop them off during the hours they are available you can bring them to the WBKR Studios at 3301 Frederica Street and I will make sure they are delivered.