Daviess-McLean Baptist Mission in NEED of These Items-Can You Help?
Many families find the summer months much harder than the other months of the year. The kids are home, schools are closed, and budgets are stretched super thin. There is a fantastic organization here in Owensboro that often comes to the rescue of these families and they need a bit of rescue right now.
WHAT IS THE DAVIESS-MCLEAN BAPTIST MISSION?
Located at 2526 Lancaster Avenue on the West Side of Owensboro it is one of the great resources we have here in our community.
THE QUARTER STORE
Angel here and I have been supporting and visiting the Daviess-McLean Baptist Center or The Quarter Store as my kids call it for about 15 years now. When I worked for the Owensboro Parks & Recreation Department I would supervise over at Dugan Best Recreation Center from time to time and I met a woman that shopped inside the store. One day she told me all about it, I went to visit and the rest is glorious history.
I became friends with both Sheila Cobb (former Director) and Gayle Boling (new Director). These women tirelessly work to serve individuals and families in need in our community. They do it quietly and they take no credit for the job that is being done.
The Quarter Store provides gently used items of clothing, shoes, and household items for a quarter. There are a few exceptions like Winter Coats and furniture if they get it in or brand-new items with tags but even those are prices so cheap you can't help but want to buy them. All the money goes directly back into the community to help others.
FOOD PANTRY & CLOTHING MINISTRY
They also have a food pantry and clothing ministry to help those in need. Both of these are in need of items.
The clothing ministry needs summer clothing of all sizes from infants to adults. Here are some things you need to know before you donate;
- DON'T DONATE DIRTY CLOTHING
- NO STAINS OR RIPS IN THE CLOTHING
- YOU CAN LEAVE ITEMS ON HANGERS
- IF NOT ON HANGERS PLEASE BRING THEM FOLDED IN A BOX OR TOTE
- DO NOT DROP ITEMS OFF AT THE DOOR WHEN THEY ARE CLOSED.
Mac & Cheese
Canned Vegetables
Canned Ravioli & Spaghetti
Noodles
Spaghetti Sauce
Ramen Noodles
Canned Meat
Beans
Peanut Butter
Crackers
Soups