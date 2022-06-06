Did You Know You Can Have a Riverboat Brunch Under the Arch?

I have lived in either Missouri or Illinois the vast majority of my life, but I still occasionally find things to do that I've never heard about. A brunch on a riverboat under the Gateway Arch is one of them.

Gotta give credit to Only In Your State for the reminder about the Becky Thatcher riverboat cruises that happen down the Mississippi River near St. Louis. They say this riverboat adventure begins with boarding around 10:15a on Sunday mornings and goes through the noon hour.

According to the official Gateway Arch website, it's not just something you can do on Sunday. It says that cruises run daily at 10:15 am, 12 pm, 1:45 pm, 3:30 pm, 5:15 pm, and 7 pm. As of this writing, the cost for daytime cruises is $24 for adults and $14 for kids age 3 to 15.

I must confess the cruise they offer that I'd be most interested in is the dinner cruise at night.

I don't know if I'd make a special trip to St. Louis just to do this, but it would seem to be a great option as part of an overall weekend trip.

The Gateway Arch website has all the details on other activities they offer plus pricing, updates and availability for what's going on there.

