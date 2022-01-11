See What It’s Like to Hang Outside of St. Louis Gateway Arch

Unless you're Spiderman, you'll never know what it's really like to hang outside of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. However, thanks to some repair work, there is video to give you an idea of that perspective.

This video outside of the Gateway Arch was shared by an engineering team who were tasked several years ago with figuring how what was causing unusual markings on the monument. Here's what they shared about the project:

The iconic St. Louis gateway arch, an engineering wonder that towers high above the skyline, is now 50 years old. Discoloration on the stainless steel exterior has building doctors climbing 630 feet up the arch to examine the cause of some of those mysterious stains.

If you have extreme vertigo, you might want to close your eyes.

It's interesting that while they took samples, they attempted using regular over-the-counter cleaners on the Gateway Arch. Windex anyone?

That study a few years ago concluded that it was not feasible to do a full cleaning of the Arch. The News Tribune however reported that in the past year the issue has come up again with third-party organizations wanting to get involved. It's a matter of preservation and many want to find a way to clean and maintain this iconic Missouri object.

There's no word from the National Park Service that they're going to move forward with any cleaning projects. At the very least, thanks to the engineers capturing video, you can know a little bit of what the perspective hanging from the Gateway Arch is like.

