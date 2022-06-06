Indiana State Police are asking for your help locating a Knox County man they say hasn't been seen or heard from since the afternoon of Friday, June 3rd (2022).

According to the missing person report, 38-year-old Jeffery Frye of Vincennes was last seen around 2:00 PM Friday afternoon. Police provided the following description of Frye:

...white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 350 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black or navy blue t-shirt, dark-colored sweatpants, and black and blue tennis shoes with white soles.

The report goes on to say Frye "is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."

If you see him, or have any information that may help law enforcement find him, contact the Knox County Sheriff's Department at 812-882-1502 or 911.

[Source: Indiana State Police]