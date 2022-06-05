A Musical Version of The Karate Kid is playing now in Missouri

The Karate Kid: The Musical is getting a month-long run of shows in the St. Louis area before making its way to Broadway in New York City.

Whether you are just a giant fan of the original movie or you have recently got hooked on the Netflix series Cobra Kai, fans of the Karate Kid and its spinoffs have the opportunity to see something special the pre-broadway tour of The Karate Kid: The Musical is playing now in Kirkwood, Missouri at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

According to an article from stlmag.com, The Karate Kid: The Musical runs now through June 26, and you can get tickets for as cheap as $65 at stagestlouis.org, this is a unique opportunity for people to see this show before it makes its big Broadway debut in New York City, and the article says...

"For fans of the movie and fans of musicals in general, The Karate Kid: The Musical is a spectacle worth investigating. While I’m not sure if this iteration will be its final form—musicals, like people and the bonsai, always have room for improvement—it’s certainly a night of nostalgia and fun, and its pre-Broadway debut is an experience we hope that STAGES and KPAC have the chance to repeat."

TO read all about The Karate Kid: The Musical and how to get tickets just check out the article from stlmag.com by clicking here!

I have a feeling this show would be a ton of fun to see, the movie is so fun and the new show on Netflix is a good watch, and when you combine the story of The Karate Kid with broadway caliber actors, singers, and dancers I bet it will be a fantastic night at the theatre.