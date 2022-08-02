Five Amazing Shows Announced for 2022-23 Season of ‘Broadway in Evansville’

We are so fortunate to have a venue like the Old National Events Plaza (ONEP), which includes the beautiful Aiken Theatre, here in Southern Indiana. The ONEP hosts dozens of shows and events each year, including concerts, comedy shows, kid's programs, conventions, banquets, and more. When it comes to the Aiken Theatre, there is no doubt that the Broadway in Evansville series is one of the highlights every year.

The Old National Events Plaza recently announced the lineup for the 2022-23 Broadway in Evansville season starting this Fall, and what an impressive lineup it is. ONEP General Manager, Nick Wallace, says,

The upcoming season offers some of Broadway’s most loved classics, plus a few action-packed shows, so there is truly something for everyone. We look forward to welcoming our season subscribers and guests back to Aiken Theatre for Broadway this fall.

2022-23 Broadway in Evansville Season Lineup

The Book of Mormon - Tuesday, October 11, 2022

The season begins with a 9-time Tony Award-winning show. The Book of Mormon has been called "the best musical of this century," and “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” For more information, visit TheBookOfMormonTour.com.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze - Thursday, December 1, 2022

A Broadway in Evansville would not be complete without a show from Cirque. This December, you will be dazzled with a "brilliant and whimsical family holiday spectacular" known as Cirque Dreams Holidaze, which "wraps a Broadway-style production around an infusion of contemporary circus arts."

My Fair Lady - Sunday, February 5, 2023

The Lincoln Center Theater production of My Fair Lady has been called “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time.” The original 1956 Broadway production won six Tony Awards and the 1964 film version won the Academy Award for Best Picture. I'd say My Fair Lady has a pretty solid track record.

Riverdance: The 25th Anniversary Tour - Thursday, March 30, 2023

For its 25th anniversary, Riverdance showrunners have "completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and

costume designs." Fans will undoubtedly fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again.

Annie - Monday, April 10, 2023

Annie has to be one of the most well-known and beloved stories of all time. Everyone knows about the little red-headed orphan who reminds us that the sun will come out tomorrow. Don't miss this all-new production featuring all of your favorites.