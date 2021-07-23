Harry Connick, Jr. to Play Beloved Broadway Daddy in Live TV Musical

Harry Connick, Jr. continues to prove that there's nothing he can't do in the world of entertainment. He's a singer, pianist (he actually plays a bunch of instruments), composer, actor, TV host, and American Idol judge. What is there left for him to do? Hmmm...has he ever been in a musical? Well, before the end of the year, he'll be able to add that to his resume too.

The Emmy and Grammy winner will play the adoptive father of one of the world's most famous orphans when he takes on the role of Daddy Warbucks in the NBC live production of Annie this December. Most people will remember Albert Finney's portrayal of Daddy Warbucks in the 1982 Annie movie - and I think most of us have already forgotten Jamie Foxx's turn as Daddy Warbucks in the 2014 Annie remake.

There are some big roles that still need to be filled, so who else is in the cast? While many roles are still TBD, we do know that the show's main antagonist, Miss Hannigan, will be played by Taraji P. Henson. Okay, but what about the title role - who's gonna play Annie? A nationwide casting search is underway now, trying to find the perfect fit to play the little curly-haired orphan who keeps waiting for tomorrow. I'm really curious about some of the other supporting roles, including Miss Hannigan's creepy brother Rooster, and the butler's role. On Broadway, the butler's name is Drake, and in the 1982 movie that character was Punjab - I'm really curious about how they will handle that role.

One character that will always have a special place in my heart is radio host Bert Healy. The connection is obvious these days - he's a radio guy, I'm a radio guy. But what you probably don't know is that I played the role of Bert Healy in my school's production of Annie (it was the high school production, but I was an 8th grader). I guess the role was kind of prophetic.