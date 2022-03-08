Illinois Casting Call Needs Extras; Willing to Pay $400 for TV Commercial

Looking for your big acting break? Who knows, this could be it.

I found a listing on ProjectCasting.com and I have to admit, I was kind of surprised.

Photo by Jovaughn Stephens on Unsplash Photo by Jovaughn Stephens on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

Most of the time, extra positions posted on the site (at least in Illinois) pay anywhere from $80-$100 for the entire day.

This one caught my eye because the session rate and "buyout fee" are $350 plus an extra $50 for taking a COVID test. All in all that's a really nice payday.

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash loading...

Not much is known about the product in the listing but it mentions producers intend to shoot the commercial this week.

According to the casting call, they are looking for:

African American men and women.

Caucasian men and women.

Asian men and women.

Hispanic men in their 50s.

Photo by Michał Franczak on Unsplash Photo by Michał Franczak on Unsplash loading...

It appears that there are six different commercials being filmed on March Wednesday, March 9, and Thursday, March 10.

If you think it's kind of shady, I wouldn't be too worried. Project Casting seems pretty legit, so I don't anticipate anything weird.

Photo by Vanilla Bear Films on Unsplash Photo by Vanilla Bear Films on Unsplash loading...

After all, it's the same website that lists open casting calls for NBC shows like Chicago Fire.

If you are considering the role and want to apply, you can do that right HERE.

If you get the gig, please tell us all about your experience.

40 Famous Actresses You Probably Didn't Know Were Born in Illinois From guest-starring roles to Academy Award winners, Illinois has its fair share of famed actresses.