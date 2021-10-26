TV Show Filming in Chicago Looking for ‘Real Family Extras’

One of the best parts about having Chicago in your state is there always seems to be an opportunity to do something cool.

If you want to try some of the best shows, or eat some of the best food or check out some of the best sights in the world, you can always head to The Windy City.

Because Chicago is touted as one of the world's best cities, they also film major TV and movies there.

When it comes to TV, NBC has Chicago locked up. Like, for real. They have an entire night of television dedicated to shows that are filmed in the city, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Fire.

So while I was looking at Project Casting earlier this morning, I noticed Chicago Fire is looking for more extras.

Just last week, we told you about a few scenes that were filming that needed extras but this time they don't need just you, but the entire family.

Here's what you need to do, according to Project Casting:

Casting Alert! Searching for a REAL FAMILY, who has a boy or girl, or two boys between the ages of 7 and 10, who can work as a family unit on Chicago Fire. We shoot on Nov 1st and there is a Covid test on Friday, Oct. 29th (Covid test takes about one hour).

Best yet, "real family extras" are getting paid, $120 for 8 hours of work, and kids will make $90 for 6 hours.

We will shoot all day on Nov. 1st an outdoor scene with lots of kids and people. We want to show a REAL FAMILY walking past.

If you and the fam are interested, sign up HERE.

