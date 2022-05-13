Huge Casting Call for Popular TV Show, ‘Power,’ Filming in Chicago

The immensely popular show Power TV anthology has continued with Power Book IV: Force and is now filming in Chicago.

According to IMDb, the show, now in its 4th season, "Follows Tommy Egan after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rear-view mirror for good."

Joseph Sikora is the lead of the show and who knows, you might end up in a few scenes with him.

That's because it looks like Power Book IV: Force is holding an open casting call for some very interesting positions on the show.

Posted to Project Casting, it appears producers need dancers, boxers, and extras in general.

For dancers, the Power folks need:

MALE/FEMALE 18-35 yrs old MUST BE ABLE TO SUBMIT A VIDEO OF YOURSELF DANCING IN A WAY THAT REPRESENTS FOR REFLECTS A “CHICAGO STYLE/FEEL”

If you don't know what a Chicago-style dance is, you probably won't get the gig. I was born and raised in The Windy City and I don't know either so don't feel bad.

Here's what the producers need for prospective boxers:

MALE 18-35 yrs old BOXING ABILITY. MUST BE ABLE TO USE A SPEED BAG IF NEEDED.

As far as "extras" are concerned, casting agents need male or female Tik Tok dancers between the ages of 18-30.

Again, not sure what qualifies as a "Tik Tok dancer," but I guess if you've recorded a Tik Tok dance, you're in. I guess?

Now for the fun stuff. The pay. According to the casting call, all three positions are paying $150 for 8 hours, plus an extra $60 for COVID testing.

Speaking of, if you haven't been vaccinated yet, don't bother applying.

In order to be eligible for any role on Power, you have to be up to date with COVID vaccinations including having received a booster.

If you want to apply for any of the roles sign up HERE.

