$700 Per Person Casting Call in Illinois Searching for ‘Real Families’

Got a family? Looking to cash in on your "familiness?"

If you're thinking "Hey, I got a family. I like money." You're in luck. You're also not alone.

That said, you've got a chance for a nice payday because of the family. An online casting call by an Illinois production company is looking for what they refer to as "real families."

If you got a fam, gather 'round and check out the description of the gig on Project Casting.

Casting directors are now casting real families to work on scenes filming in Chicagoland Area.

No word if it's TV, a movie, or some sort of commercial. Does it matter? Not really.

Anyway, what exactly are producers looking for?

Families with a child who has down syndrome or families who speak ASL (American Sign Language) with a deaf or hard of hearing parent or child.

No word on when filming will begin, but usually, these types of casting calls aren't for months or years into the future.

Then again, when the rate is $700 per person to be involved in the scenes, I'm sure we'll be ready when producers come calling.

You and your family can sign up for the gig at Project Casting.

Joining a film or a TV series as an extra has always been a dream of mine. Truth is, I've never acted on it. Not sure why, maybe I'm just waiting for the right role?

Either way, if you end up landing a role with these people, please let us know, we'd love to speak with you about your experience.

