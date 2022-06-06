Indiana Railway Bringing Popular Dinosaur Train Ride to Town for a Roaring Good Time
Y'all it's going to be a roaring good time on this Indiana Railway when the dinosaurs climb aboard.
AN ADVENTURE TAKE A TRIP BACK IN TIME
Dinosaurs although big have become one of the most beloved characters for kids. I know this is going to totally date me but since the days of Barney, the Purple Dinosaur kids have had this curiosity about them wanting to know more, explore more, and figure it all out.
The French Lick Scenic Railway is bringing back its popular Dinosaur Adventure Train and every time it stomps into town it sells out.
WHAT CAN YOU EXPECT FROM THE DINOSAUR TRAIN?
One thing we can tell you is don't worry the dinosaurs aren't driving (it's that no thumbs thing) it makes it kind of hard for them to steer the wheel LOL!
Everyone who ventures back will get to visit prehistoric times with education, games, and activities while they ride the rails for a whole two-hour trip.
Here's what their website says about this moment in time;
Let’s take a trip back in time, to the Jurassic period, to learn more about the age of dinosaurs and the amazing creatures who lived with them. The DINOSAUR ADVENTURE TRAIN will allow explorers and adventure seekers of all ages to take a trip on a real train bound for the Paleo Adventure Camp. This is where young guests will participate in a series of dino-mite fun and educational adventures, as they discover basic concepts in natural science, prehistoric history, and paleontology. Some of the activities will include a LIVE reptile encounter; bounce houses, fossil dig, face painting, and more!
HOW TO GET TICKETS
The dinosaurs will be roaring through town a few more times early and late summer here's how you can get your tickets.
Most importantly have a Mammoth Good Time!