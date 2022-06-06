You Can Play Xtreme Cornhole In Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Take your cornhole game to the next level with this extreme cornhole course in Pigeon Forge.

Cornhole might as well be America's new favorite pass time. I can't tell you how many times my friends and I bust out the boards and play throughout the year. I have seen some people get creative with their cornhole boards by creating new games with them whether it be for drinking games or just a three-tier board with each hole being a different score. However, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee has a new attraction where cornhole meets mini-golf, and you have got to check it out!

Extreme Cornhole in Pigeon Forge

Appalachian Axe Co. Tennessee in Pigeon Forge is primarily an axe-throwing business with a twist. They offer blacklight axe-throwing, which is a little different than the axe-throwing businesses we have here in the Evansville area. Along with axe-throwing, they also have mini-golf, go-kart tracks, and an arcade. However, they just opened up a new attraction called Xtreme Cornhole.

What is Xtreme Cornhole? Glad you asked. Xtreme Cornhole is the first of its kind in Tennessee where they combine the games of cornhole and mini-golf into one. Rather than taking putts at different holes, you're playing cornhole on holes and each hole has a different obstacle or challenge. Appalachian Axe Co. Tennessee has a unique 9-hole course that will be for all ages of all skill levels.

So, if you are planning on visiting the Pigeon Forge area anytime soon and are looking for fun things for you and the family to do, you might want to check this place out to try your luck at Xtreme Cornhole. You can learn more about the facility and what they have to offer by clicking here.

However, if you are looking for a place like this a little closer to home, you're in luck. In Elizabethtown, Kentucky, there's a place called Xtreme Cornhole, and as you guessed, they offer their own Xtreme Cornhole course. You can learn more about it by clicking here.

You Can Play Cornhole Mini Golf Style In Kentucky

