Meet 12-year-old Mason Murphy of Owensboro. He learned how to start his own business, and did what it took to make his dreams a reality. He just finished 6th grade at Burns Middle School and hopes to inspire kid entrepreneurs everywhere.

My Dad was an entrepreneur owning his own brick-laying business. He worked long hours, paid attention to detail, and paved his way to success. I always looked up to him because I knew it wasn't easy. It was instilled in me at a very young age that if I wanted new clothes or to get a car, and go out with friends, I needed to earn it on my own. I did just that, and at 14 years old I cleaned our local elementary school. It wasn't a "cool" job, and it wasn't very "fun", but I got it done. Things were just different back in those days. You had a chore list, you had to work to earn money, and you did whatever your parents asked of you. It gave me hope and made me happy when I saw Mason's drive to succeed.

Meet Mason Murphy of Owensboro

As Mason heads into 7th grade at Burns Middle School, he's been described as a business-minded young man, a focused student-athlete, and an aspiring engineer or architect. I had a chance to talk to his mom Nicole, and she shared that his desire to succeed in life started early.

"As Mason gets older, he's thinking of how he can be successful early in his life. He recently planted six blackberry bushes that were gifted to him by his Uncle Dennis Murphy in hopes to help him with his new business venture. He hopes to grow and sell blackberries within the next two years. He's very fortunate to have a family that wants to help him succeed and grow.", Nicole shared

She went on to add, "He also co-owns a sweet corn business with his 9-year-old brother Ryder. They started their sweet corn business 2 years ago and have been saving their “corn money”.

Way to go Mason! - Carla Clements Winfield

Way to go Mason. I’m proud of you. - Julie Murphy Ferguson

Mason Murphy is Going Places

Mason may be business-minded, but he also stays focused on his schoolwork. His proud mom shared some of his recent accomplishments with us.

Nicole shared, "Mason is a straight-A student at Burns and aspires to be an engineer or an architect. He’s attending STEAM Camp at OCTC and loves it! Students build their own rockets, launch them, they've coded a computer chip and started Robotics. It’s been a great learning experience for him and just fuels his desire to be an engineer. Mason was recently inducted into the National Junior Honor Society, along with several of his friends. We are super proud of him!"

So proud of you buddy! This is awesome and takes hard work! Keep rocking it! -

Tricia Murphy

Proud of you! - Julie York

Way to go Mason! We love you, sweet boy! - Angie O'Bryan Murphy

Mason Murphy Starts His Own Business

Mason Murphy was motivated to take action. He knew he wanted to start his own business and did what it took to make that dream a reality. He knew that he needed to start small to get started. This is why he decided on his own vending machine business. Nicole explains how it all came together for her son.

"The corn money (mentioned earlier) is what Mason used to purchase his vending machine, and the candy he put in it. His aunt and uncle Sean and Jennifer Byrne, owners of Donatos Pizza, were gracious enough to let him “rent” space in their restaurant. Mason's plan, once he earns his money back to pay for this vending machine, is to purchase another and put it in the Owensboro Tropical Smoothie location, also owned by Sean and Jennifer.", Nicole excitedly explained

That’s awesome! Little entrepreneur in the making! - Holly Riney Conkright

Good Luck businessman! - Jane Cave

Well done young man. - Shane Mcintire

In all of his "spare" time, he loves to play poker (his papaw taught him when he was 6 years old), and he also loves to swim and play soccer.

GREAT JOB MASON! Super proud of you!! We will make sure to support your business when we are in town! - Karen Marie Cooper

Great job Mason, keep up the good work. - Diane Dodson

Please support this young man as he lives out his dreams. There are big things ahead for Mason. Let's also give a high five to Nicole and Jamie for raising such well-rounded kiddos. You're both inspiring!