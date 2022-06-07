Kentucky Beach Closed for Natural Causes in 2021 Will Reopen For Summer 2022

This Kentucky beach had to shut down in the middle of the summer due to natural circumstances last summer. The good news: it's open for 2022 and we are all pumped.

ROUGH RIVER DAM STATE PARK BEACH TAKES A HIT

Last summer Rough River Dam Resort State Park literally hit a snag in their fishing line as they had to shut down the beaches and banks at the park. I had an opportunity to talk with the Parks Director, Mike Ricks, and this is what he told me happened;

The main reason for the beach closure was due to a very large flock of geese migrating to the area around 200 birds. They have made the beach their summer home and don't seem to have any plans of moving on for the time being. The geese are like little teenagers making messes all over the place and not cleaning up after themselves. This has caused an even bigger sanitary problem. Earlier in the season-high water was noted as an issue.

These Canadian geese like to set up shop and stay a while so that basically closed down the whole operation or any hopes of having a beach the rest of the summer.

PUT YOUR TOES IN THE SAND THE BEACH IS OPEN

I was curious to know if the beach would be open for business this year. When summer hits our family loves to visit a variety of places to swim and Rough River State Park is so much fun. I called the front desk of the lodge and spoke to an employee who told me that the beach is in fact open for 2022. The young lady told me the beach closes at dark and there is no fee to swim.

GREAT PLACE FOR A SUMMER ADVENTURE

If you are looking for a place to hang out for the day or stay the night there are tons of different cabins, a newly renovated roadside motel, and lots of yummy local food to eat.

You can check them out below.

