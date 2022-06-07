Whiskey Tasting Experience at Indiana’s Spring Mill State Park Coming up on June 11th

You can enjoy a whiskey tasting experience at Indiana's Spring Mill State Park on Saturday, June 11th.

Pioneer Village Makes a Unique Backdrop to a Whiskey Tasting Experience

On Saturday, June 11th you can enjoy the Village Tasting Experience. This will be a whiskey sampling experience in the pioneer village inside Spring Mill State Park. There are still some spots left if you want to go and enjoy the tasting experience, you can call (812) 849-3534 to make your reservation. You'll want to make your reservation soon though as they will no longer accept registrations after 2:00 PM on June 11th.

What's available for sampling?

Here's the distiller's list from Spring Mill State Park:

Spirits of French Lick

Donum Dew Brewery and Distillery

Old 55 Distillery

West Fork Whiskey Co.

Hard Truth Distilling Co.

Dusty Barn Distillery

MGP Distilled Spirits.

Spring Mill State Park

Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.



From the Pioneer Village to the nature center, to the caves there's so much to see and do around Spring Mill State Park. Here's what IN.Gov has to say about the Pioneer Village at Spring Mill State Park:

The restored Pioneer Village, founded in 1814, contains 20 historic buildings to explore. The centerpiece is a 3-story limestone gristmill, built in 1817, that still grinds cornmeal today. Heritage interpreters portray the year 1863 and demonstrate period crafts.

I remember when I was a kid my grandparents took my cousins, brother, and I to Spring Mill State Park, and I remember thinking the pioneer village was so cool! I loved getting to see the pioneer village, and going on the Twin Cave Boat Tour!

