The Cottage Hosting A ‘Berry’ Fun Festival in Owensboro This Weekend

It's Strawberry season and a local farm stand in Owensboro-Daviess County is hosting its first Strawberry Festival and the activities look like a blast.

WHERE'S ALL THE STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL FUN?

Just a few miles from Owensboro at 6869 KY-56 you'll find the sweetest little black and white farm stand full of delicious goodies and delightful faces waiting to take your order. They are offering a new event and we are pumped about it. The first Inaugural Strawberry Festival is planned for June 11-12, 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday 11th and 9 am to 4 pm on Sunday the 12th.

Make sure you enjoy the yummy strawberry treats!

How about a Strawberry Cake Pop?! YES, PUHLEASE!!!!

Why not have a strawberry smoothie, to wash down your cake pop.

Get a whole pie or just a slice, just get some.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR THE WEEKEND

In addition to the strawberry-themed food and treats, the festival will include free entertainment from country artists and local American Idol contestant, Dakota Hayden; and award-winning blues artist Tommy Marsh of Crooked Eye Tommy and Owensboro’s own Tommy Stillwell will take the stage with some of the greatest blues tunes for your soul. Emmalee Chinn will share her country vibe as well. There will also be a petting zoo, pony rides ($5 per ride), a large vendor fair with over 90 vendors, arts & crafts, and many family fun activities.

Saturday, June 11

9:00 am – 6:00 pm

All Day

Food and over 90 Arts & Crafts & Home Based Business Vendors

Face Painting, Arts & Crafts, Obstacle Course, Strawberry Seed Planting

Fire Trucks and Hovercraft Display

Photo Opportunities and more

9:30 – 11:30 am Musical Performance by Dakota Hayden, American Idol Contestant

11:00 am – 2:00 pm – Pony Rides

11:00 am – Automobile Extrication Demo by Airport-Sorgho Fire Department

12:00 pm – 3:00 pm Music Performance by Tommy Marsh and Friends

1:00 pm – Automobile Extrication Demo by Airport-Sorgho Fire Department

3:00 pm – 5:30 pm Musical Performance by Sam Gyllenhaal

Sunday, June 12

9:00 am – 4 pm

All Day

Food and over 90 Arts & Crafts & Home Based Business Vendors

Face Painting, Arts & Crafts, Obstacle Course, Strawberry Seed Planting

Fire Trucks and Hovercraft Display

Photo Opportunities and more

9:00 am – 11:30 am Musical Performance by Emmalee Chinn

Noon to 3:00 pm Musical Performance by Tommy Marsh and Friends

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Pony Rides

