The Cottage Hosting A ‘Berry’ Fun Festival in Owensboro This Weekend

CANVA/THE COTTAGE

It's Strawberry season and a local farm stand in Owensboro-Daviess County is hosting its first Strawberry Festival and the activities look like a blast.

WHERE'S ALL THE STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL FUN?

THE COTTAGE FB
Just a few miles from Owensboro at 6869 KY-56 you'll find the sweetest little black and white farm stand full of delicious goodies and delightful faces waiting to take your order.  They are offering a new event and we are pumped about it.  The first Inaugural Strawberry Festival is planned for June 11-12, 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday 11th and 9 am to 4 pm on Sunday the 12th.

GOOGLE MAPS
Make sure you enjoy the yummy strawberry treats!

THE COTTAGE FB
How about a Strawberry Cake Pop?!  YES, PUHLEASE!!!!

THE COTTAGE FB
Why not have a strawberry smoothie, to wash down your cake pop.

THE COTTAGE FB
Get a whole pie or just a slice, just get some.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR THE WEEKEND

In addition to the strawberry-themed food and treats, the festival will include free entertainment from country artists and local American Idol contestant, Dakota Hayden; and award-winning blues artist Tommy Marsh of Crooked Eye Tommy and Owensboro’s own Tommy Stillwell will take the stage with some of the greatest blues tunes for your soul. Emmalee Chinn will share her country vibe as well. There will also be a petting zoo, pony rides ($5 per ride), a large vendor fair with over 90 vendors, arts & crafts, and many family fun activities.

Saturday, June 11

9:00 am – 6:00 pm
All Day
Food and over 90 Arts & Crafts & Home Based Business Vendors
Face Painting, Arts & Crafts, Obstacle Course, Strawberry Seed Planting
Fire Trucks and Hovercraft Display
Photo Opportunities and more
9:30 – 11:30 am Musical Performance by Dakota Hayden, American Idol Contestant
11:00 am – 2:00 pm – Pony Rides
11:00 am – Automobile Extrication Demo by Airport-Sorgho Fire Department
12:00 pm – 3:00 pm Music Performance by Tommy Marsh and Friends
1:00 pm – Automobile Extrication Demo by Airport-Sorgho Fire Department
3:00 pm – 5:30 pm Musical Performance by Sam Gyllenhaal

Sunday, June 12

9:00 am – 4 pm
All Day
Food and over 90 Arts & Crafts & Home Based Business Vendors
Face Painting, Arts & Crafts, Obstacle Course, Strawberry Seed Planting
Fire Trucks and Hovercraft Display
Photo Opportunities and more
9:00 am – 11:30 am Musical Performance by Emmalee Chinn
Noon to 3:00 pm Musical Performance by Tommy Marsh and Friends
1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Pony Rides

The Cottage Farm Stand

Owensboro Mom Sharing Her Love of Food & Art Through Charcuterie Boards

Charcuterie Boards are now the in thing to have at a party or get together with friends. A beautifully designed spread of yummy meats and eats and this mom has it down to an art form.
