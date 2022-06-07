Dekalb Police nabbed a bad guy by fooling him. Tricking him. Dressing up and playing a character to bust this SUPER SMART criminal. MyStateline

So here's the story. Cops watched a masked fella shooting at a car. He was in Dekalb standing near a business (cameras, dude) unloading on two other men. They guys got in a car and sped off as our criminal continued to shoot.

Like a thief in the night, the shooter split and it's up to law enforcement to track him down.

Carl Jones III was the shooter. who was a known drug dealer in the Dekalb area. So how do you catch a guy like this? How about place a call and try to buy some weed. This worked, sort of.

The "deal" was about to go down when our wanted shooter, saw a cop and took off running. While not the smartest fella he's apparently quite athletic and leaped OVER an officer and took off running.

Eventually Mr. Jones was caught, busted, arrested, and his dope dealing, shooting at cars days are done. There was a tussle, a fight, a little WWE action...but he's busted.

Check out this list of charges:

Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

Armed Violence

Criminal Damage to Property

Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property

Aggravated Resisting Arrest

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Possession of a Firearm without Firearm Owner’s Identification

Possession of Ammunition without FOID

Hot damn, see ya.