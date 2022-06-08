A Kentucky mother of five has taken up designing reborn babies and these dolls are absolutely unreal. They look so much like a real baby you won't be able to tell the difference.

WHAT IS A REBORN BABY?

Reborn babies are more than just dolls. They are so realistic you will have to look twice. They are often used to help people through hard times in life.

According to bbc.com;

Reborn dolls are hyper-realistic dummies, treated like real children, given a birthing ceremony and even a heartbeat. Yet they serve a deeper purpose, being used as therapeutic aids to help women through infertility, miscarriage and loss of a child, as well as anxiety and depression.

MOTHER OF FIVE MAKING UN 'REAL' BABIES

Angel here and my sweet friend, Shawna, is a mother of five and is one of the most artistic people I know. She started making reborn babies as a hobby that she had learned from her very own grandmother who also made them.

It's been a great hobby something I've been able to pass to my own daughters and share with them. But it's been something very special that I've learned from my grandmother years ago who also use to make these. She always wanted someone in the family to take it up because of how much she enjoyed it. After covid hit, I couldn't visit with her so we would talk about these dolls and how she thought I should try it out. How it would be a nice hobby for me.

Her grandmother and her would talk for hours on the phone and when she decided to create her reborn business she thought she would honor her grandmother by naming it after her. The name "Jewel". Her business name Jewels of Reborns.

HOW THE REBORN BABIES ARE CREATED

The process... each kit comes shipped completely blank. They're very pale in color and soft vinyl. The paint is done in light layers with a paint brush. The whole process from start to finish is about 10 hours sometimes more depending on the ethnicity which takes several painted layers.

The beginning...

Shawna says there are also other factors to consider with each doll design;

It also depends on if the doll has painted or rooted hair. Rooted hair is rooting in each individual hair one by one so that can take several hours. Everything is painted on the vinyl with paint brushes dried and then placed in a special oven that sets up the paint and dries it well to stick. After the painting is all done I always put a sealing material on top of the finished layers and that just ensures the overall paint that it won't chip or wear off over time.

THE SPECIAL THERAPY BEHIND REBORNS

Shawna told me it is really special hearing stories from women who have lost babies, women who can't have babies, dementia patients who are in nursing homes, which really helps bring some joy to. She told me the babies bring extra needed comfort for medical reasons. There was one special case where a woman who has fibromyalgia uses her doll for comfort.

She told me there are moms who are now grandmas who want a baby that reminds them of their own. There are so many ways and walks of life these dolls have helped bring a little happiness and comfort to.

Shawna speaks on mental health;

With Mental health now such a big part of our society, I think it's important for anyone who needs the extra help in whatever way shape or form, that I can be a service to that in a small way. So it's been a really rewarding and special thing to have the feedback from the art and work I have put out.

REBORNS & THE ELDERLY POPULATION

Even though she is just beginning she already has big future goals for these reborns. She told me she has plans to help our local senior population.

My goal is to have one or two dolls in every nursing home in our town for residents. Or even in the children's hospitals for kids. I really want to allow whoever wants to enjoy these dolls to be able to.

A FEW OF HER FAVORITES

ADOPTED & AVAILABLE

When people purchase the babies she even marks them as adopted. It is the sweetests. A lot of people even do birth certificates and celebrate them just as they would a real baby. As a mother of an Angel Baby I think these reborns are an absolute gift from God. Shawna is using her talents to bless others and it is such a beautiful thing.

If you are interested in your very own reborn babie you can contact Shawna at her Jewels of Reborns Facebook page.