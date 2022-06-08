You don't have to be a part of the older generation to complain about the cost of gas these days. That is something we can all agree on. But is the cost of other essential items like food and electricity on the rise too? Unfortunately, we know the answer is yes, so I did a little research to put it all in perspective.

Ft. Branch, Indiana Huck's

Right now the price of gas per gallon is basically the same anywhere you go in the Tri-State.

Bad News From Target is Good News for Us

Target released a plan to basically get the company back on Target. This includes reducing inventory on categories that aren't selling like they used to like their super cute home accessories. They are promising more markdowns, and I see that as a bonus for those of us that walk in with a short list and leave with an entire cart.

Stats and Facts

So, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics keeps track of basically every number and percentages you can think of when it comes to consumer spending. There is also information on how we spend our time, how much time we spend with our kids, how often we socialize with our neighbors, and how working parents are finding the time to get it all done. I found some interesting stats from year over year April 2021 to April 2022.

Cereals and Bakery Products Up 10.2 Percent

Meats, Poultry, Fish, and Eggs Up 17.2 Percent

Dairy Up 10.1 Percent

Fruits and Vegetables Up 10.4 Percent

Nonalcoholic Beverages Up 12.2 Percent

Alcoholic Beverages Up 3.5 Percent

The cost of energy has gone up 26.8 percent from April 2021 to April 2022, and in that same time span, Motor fuel has gone up 40.0 percent. I did find one bright note of interest, the cost of education and communication remained flat with no change.

