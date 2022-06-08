Spencer County Deputy Home After Crash That Almost Took His Life

Deputy Ron Harper Jr. knows he's blessed to be alive. The deputy who was traveling on SR 66 in Spencer County was seriously injured after being hit head-on. The wreck nearly took his life and left him hospitalized for over a month. Deputy Harper finally returned home to Tell City with a hero's welcome.

Deputy Ron Harper Jr. was struck head-on while on duty in the early morning hours of April 28th, 2022. He was life-flighted to a Louisville hospital where he went through multiple surgeries. Over the last several weeks he's spent time with physical therapists with one solid goal. To get home to his beautiful family. His wife Leeah, children Henry & Owen, his friends, and family have missed him terribly. They also have a little girl named Madilyn, that is due in September.

If you're unfamiliar with the accident involving Deputy Harper, the Spencer County Sheriff's Office put out an announcement on April 28th, 2022. "Shortly after 5:00 AM CST, a Honda SUV was traveling eastbound on SR 66 near Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County. For unknown reasons the Honda drove off of the roadway, overcorrected, and traveled left of center into the path of a Spencer County Deputy driving westbound. The vehicles collided in the westbound lane. The driver of the Honda was pronounced deceased at the scene. The deputy was transported to Owensboro Hospital for treatment and then flown to a Louisville Hospital for further treatment. The deputy’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

May 5th, 2022 Spencer County Sheriff Office Update

"We are so very grateful for the community support of Deputy Ron Harper following an automobile accident a week ago while he was on duty. The outreach has been amazing, to say the least! Deputy Ron Harper and his family are very appreciative as well as his family in brown of all the calls, texts, generosity, and kind words.

Deputy Harper is alert and talking. He suffers from a fractured foot, both hips, fractured ribs, collapsed lung, fractured collar bone, and a large laceration. He has had two surgeries to make repairs and is awaiting another surgery this week. He is still in a hospital in Louisville, KY and they are maintaining his oxygen levels and ongoing treatment. Please keep Deputy Harper and his family in your continued thoughts and prayers."

Deputy Harper was moved to a rehab facility in Clarksville, Indiana on May 11th, 2022. Prayers continued until the day that he could finally come home. Well, that time has finally come!

Deputy Ron Harper Jr. Comes Home

June 7th, 2022 was a moment everyone was dreaming about. Deputy Ron Harper Jr. was coming home! He had a police escort all the way from Louisville to his home in Tell City. People lined the streets as the motorcade came through town. It was the hero's welcome that he so much deserved. Family and friends came to his home with cards, gifts, balloons, and cake to welcome him home. It was a huge celebration of faith, love, fellowship, and hope. There wasn't a dry eye in the house when everyone embraced. Welcome home, Mr. Harper! Our prayers will continue for your timely recovery, so we can see you back on the force soon. Right now, just soak in all of the love and affection coming your way.

GoFund Me Account Set Up

The Lincoln Land Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #203, in Spencer County, IN is assisting a brother officer and his family with medical expenses. Spencer County Deputy Ron Harper, a 3-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was struck head-on, while on duty in his patrol vehicle this morning, April 28th. Deputy Harper was life-flighted to a Louisville, KY, hospital, to undergo several extensive surgeries over the next several weeks.

Deputy Harper is a father of young children, and his wife is expecting their next child. These unforeseen expenses have created a hardship for his family. As a Fraternal Order, we ask the community to support Deputy Harper and his family by generously giving to this fundraiser. Thank you for supporting your local law enforcement.

Spencer County Sheriff's Office Accepting Donations

People can also drop off any donations at the Spencer County Sheriff's Office at 120 N Second Street, Rockport, Indiana.

