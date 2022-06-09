There's a unique Bed & Breakfast in Kentucky that has a front porch view of the State Pen and a back porch view of Lake Barkley.

AN ANNIVERSARY TO REMEMBER

It is a tradition every year for my husband, Joe, and I to celebrate our anniversary someplace unique. In our almost eight years of marriage, he takes the cake on uniqueness. For our first anniversary, he decided he wanted to plan the entire trip. He talked with one of our pastors at the church we attended and got all the information he needed and excitedly booked the stay. I was in the dark completely about where we were going.

We headed toward Madisonville and then passed and got on the Western Kentucky Parkway. I kept trying to guess and as we got closer he said he had gotten us a room at the Kentucky State Pen. I was like no you didn't and then I saw a sign for it. Panic began to set in and I thought to myself surely he didn't really plan a night in prison. He really played it up. He told me he thought it would be a cool experience for me since I'd never been to prison. He never cracked a smile. Finally, we arrive at our turn off, and wouldn't you know it a sign and an arrow pointing to the Kentucky State Pen.

As we drove down the hill to the STATE PEN!!! OMG, he wasn't kidding I thought. Thankfully, he really was joking and he laughed pleasingly at himself as we pulled into Maple Hill Manor.

WHAT IS MAPLE HILL MANOR?

According to Kentuckybb.com;

This beautiful home was built in 1850 has a gorgeous plantation porch that overlooks Lake Barkley. It is 6000 square feet with three bedrooms that are decorated with beautiful vintage furniture. Each room has a King Size Bed, private bath, tv, and comes with breakfast for 2.

This place is an absolute dream if you can look past the fact that it is up the hill from the State Pen. All jokes aside it is one of my very favorite ventures we have ever been on.

Here's a look around. We stayed in the Bayside Room. It was named this because we had a view of the bay from our windows on all sides. We also had a lovely balcony with rocking chairs to relax on.

We visited in March so the pool wasn't open but they did tell us it is open in the summer months.

Our room was fantastic.

We even had a fireplace in our room and two beautiful antique chairs to sit and just chat or watch tv.

The rest of the home was gorgeously decorated with so many different vintage items.

I think I loved the dining room the most because it was so inviting and they made us their famous french toast topped with strawberries and cream for breakfast the next morning.

HOW TO BOOK A STAY

There's both good and bad news. They are closed temporarily but will reopen. You can find all the booking information at just about any travel site on the internet. I checked them all and it will allow you to view photos and check availability.

