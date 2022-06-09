Bucket List Experiences Around Indianapolis
Indianapolis is a staple city in the United States. Having been founded in 1821 as Indiana's state capitol, it now proudly stands as the third-largest city in the Midwest. The city also boasts an incredibly deep tourism industry, offering many varied activities for you to do during your stay.
Bucket List Things to do in Indianapolis
Here are 10 of the bucket list items you don't want to miss in Indianapolis.
Get our free mobile app
Broad Ripple's Flower Alley in Indianapolis
This visually beautiful spot about 6 miles north of Downtown Indianapolis, Indiana is the perfect spot to stop and take a selfie!
Life's A Beach At This Giant Indoor Ocean Playground In Indianapolis
You don't have to travel to the coast for the family to get a taste of the ocean. There's a little piece of fun ocean paradise in Indianapolis for your kiddos to enjoy.