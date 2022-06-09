Bucket List Experiences Around Indianapolis

Indianapolis is a staple city in the United States. Having been founded in 1821 as Indiana's state capitol, it now proudly stands as the third-largest city in the Midwest. The city also boasts an incredibly deep tourism industry, offering many varied activities for you to do during your stay.

Bucket List Things to do in Indianapolis Here are 10 of the bucket list items you don't want to miss in Indianapolis.

Broad Ripple's Flower Alley in Indianapolis This visually beautiful spot about 6 miles north of Downtown Indianapolis, Indiana is the perfect spot to stop and take a selfie!