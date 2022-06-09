Kentucky is Surprisingly One of the Largest Produces of this Food in the World

Each state in the US has its own unique set of offerings. The people in each state pride themselves on who they are, what they do, and what they make. Some states make and provide things that you really don't expect them to produce. Kentucky is one of those states.

When it comes to food and beverage, when you think of Kentucky, you think of bourbon and barbeque. The state is world-renowned for making the best of both. But, Kentucky is also known for food that doesn't seem to fit at all. Mainly because most of us don't even eat it.

The food? Caviar.

What is caviar?

I have never tried caviar, nor do I want to. Considering what it is, I don't think I could even get it close enough to my mouth to take a bite.

Caviar is unfertilized fish eggs, also known as fish roe. It is a salty delicacy, served cold. True caviar comes from wild sturgeon, which belongs to the Acipenseridae family.

Where is caviar produced in Kentucky?

It seems like it would have to be produced or made near or in the water of some kind, but where in Kentucky?

The largest caviar producer in the U.S. is found in California. There are other states in the market for the production of caviar including Kentucky. Kentucky caviar is harvested from the shovelnose sturgeon and paddlefish that inhabit Kentucky's public waterways such as the Ohio River, Lake Barkley, and Kentucky Lake. It is a burgeoning industry that has the potential to make it big.

Are there different kinds of caviar?

When it comes to caviar, I've seen black and orange caviar. Do they come from different places and how are they made?

