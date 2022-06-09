What’s Up With This Abandoned Waterslide in Indiana in the Middle of the Woods?

There's an abandoned waterslide covered in graffiti in the middle of these Indiana woods that you have got to see.

Deep in the woods of Bloomington, Indiana sits an abandoned waterslide. It's not something that you would expect to see in the middle of nowhere like that. As you can see below, this area looks rather normal, right?

However, at the top of a little hill here, you will find an eeire abandoned waterslide that is covered in graffiti.

What's The Story Behind This Abandoned Waterslide?

When you think of Indiana waterparks, the first one that might come to mind is Splashin' Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana. It's packed full of family fun and waterslides. Some of the best waterslides in the country, might I add. However, before there was Splashin' Safari, another Indiana waterpark was a hotspot for family fun during the summer.

The Zoom Floom in Bloomington, Indiana was a waterpark that families used to visit during the summer for some fun in the sun. According to Atlas Obscura, the waterpark was open in the late 1970s to the early 1980s near Lake Monroe. It's unclear as to why the waterpark closed, however, Atlas Obscura says that it was likely due to insurance and safety concerns.

What did this slide look like during it's prime? After a little digging, I was able to find an old video on YouTube that shows just that:

Now all that's left of this once popular waterpark is this abandoned slide.

How to Find The Zoom Floom Waterslide

According to Atlas Obscura:

The easiest way to get to the slide is to park at the Cutright S.R.A. and walk across the highway and climb the hill. If you look closely, there is a small path that's been worn into the hill from years. Keep in mind this private property and it's not recommended that you go at night, and it's best viewed from beyond the fence.

As the quote above says, this abandoned waterslide does sit on private property, so it's best not to explore it without permission. However, it's a cool piece of history that still remains in Indiana.

