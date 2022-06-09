As someone who lives close to the old Roca Bar North restaurant, I am excited to hear that it will soon share the name of a Newburgh favorite.

Roca Bar North Closed on October 3, 2021

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

Evansville 411 Broke the News

Evansville Development: A new restaurant will soon be replacing Roca Bar North along US 41. Prime Time Pub and Grill Newburgh has officially announced that they will be opening up a second restaurant, which will be located in the former Roca Bar North building in Vanderburgh County. Location: 12301 Highway 41 North The second location for Prime Time is slated to open later this summer.

I reached out to Owner David Parker for comment:

Will you feature the same menu as the Newburgh location, and when do you expect to be open?

"It will be the exact same menu. We hope to open by early August!! Interested people can go to our current website and apply (there is an option to select the new location) at primetimenewburgh.com

As a locally veteran-owned community-driven business we are excited to share our brand and experience with another area in the greater Evansville area. We have several guests from the north side and felt this was a great opportunity to serve their community!!"

Get our free mobile app

Prime Time Pub & Grill Newburgh

I have had the opportunity to try several of the yummy menu items they are serving up at Prime Time Pub & Grill. Owner David Parker really took care of his employees during the pandemic, making sure the hours were given to those that truly needed the money. He also took care of the community by offering curbside pickup and delivery.

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

Original Roca Bar Still Going Strong

I was kind of surprised to see Roca Bar mentioned in my newsfeed today since I was just at the original Roca Bar earlier this week with some co-workers. It's still located on Kentucky Ave in Evansville, and they are now open for lunch. They also have a party room for a get-together, an after-game celebration, or normal restaurant overflow.

Read More: Roca Bar in Evansville, IN [REVIEW + PHOTOS] |

Restaurants in the Tri-state with Amazing Views Whether you are feeling good ol’ family-style comfort food or more of an upscale seafood dish, the Tri-state has you covered with some of the best views that can’t be beaten.