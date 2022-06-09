Indiana Senior Cat with the Heart of a Kitten Has Adorable Underbite

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Meet Midge! She’s 8 years old, but a kitten at heart. Just look at her play! Midge has the most charming underbite, a spunky personality, and enjoys other cats, dogs, and people. Midge is FIV+ and that’s okay! Most cats with this can and do live long, happy and healthy lives alongside other felines. Please inquire with our knowledgeable Adoption Counselors for details! To adopt Midge, please visit her at River Kitty Cat Cafe. Her adoption fee is $80 and includes her spay, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines.

What is FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus)?

FIV is a lentivirus, a slow-progressing virus that can compromise a cat’s immune system, reducing its ability to fight off illnesses. The virus has a long latent period and then progresses so slowly that it may never affect a cat. That’s why long-term studies show what guardians and rescuers have known for decades—that FIV cats can live just as long and as healthy, and ultimately die of the same causes as Non-FIV cats. And, FIV cats can live with Non-FIV cats without spreading the virus.

- FIV Cat Rescue

What is going on at the VHS?

More cheese whiz and chicken broth, please!!

These two items are used daily for dog enrichment and we are currently OUT! Donations can be brought to the shelter Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-6 pm, and Sundays, noon-4 pm

Or shop our wish lists here: https://www.chewy.com/.../vanderburgh-humane-society...

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org!

