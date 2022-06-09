Do you love fireworks? Do you love spending your holidays with your friends and family? Are you looking for the perfect place to celebrate the 4th of July this year? Well, look no further, because this is your complete guide to Independence day celebrations in the Tri-State Area.

Evansville, Indiana

If you're in the Evansville area, you don't want to miss out on Fireworks on the Ohio presented by Bally's Evansville. This independence day celebration is looking to be a great place to spend your holiday. It'll take place on Riverside, from Court to Cherry Street. There will be a wide variety of food trucks for you to eat from starting at 6:00 PM and the fireworks display will start around 9:15 PM. This event is FREE to attend. Worried about parking? Worry no more, as parking is also FREE. Learn more about this event here.

Vincennes, Indiana

It looks like Vincennes will be hosting an Independence Day Parade this year at around 6:00 PM. This looks like a fun event, and the theme will be "Saluting Freedom's Heroes." There will also be a fireworks display starting at around 9:30 PM.

Grandview, Indiana

Beloved Farms will be hosting their own 4th of July celebration this year from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Saturday, July 2nd. This event looks to be jam-packed with fun things for you and your friends to do. From food trucks to live music, to inflatables and even a petting zoo, you don't want to miss out on all Beloved Farms has to offer. Check them out on Facebook here.

Harrisburg, Illinois

The City of Harrisburg will be hosting a celebration this year. Happening at the Saline County Fairground, they're hoping to put on an even bigger show than in previous years. Sounds like you don't want to miss out!

Owensboro, Kentucky

Owensboro will be hosting its annual All-American Fourth of July event this year. The celebration kicks off at 5:00 PM with live music by ZoCephus and FunkNasty at Smother's Park, and more live music by The Downtown Band at 7:00 PM.

The cool thing about the Owensboro celebration is that the fireworks display is launched from barges on the river and that there are multiple locations that launch fireworks at the same time as the main display. The fireworks display will start around 9:15 PM. Find more about the other launching locations and festivities here.

Henderson, Kentucky

On July 3rd from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM, celebrate in Henderson at the Independence Bank Fireworks Celebration. They'll have food, live music, activities, and of course, fireworks for you and your family to celebrate with.

Independence is always a special day in America, and I hope that, wherever you are in the Tri-state, you can make your way over to one of these events and celebrate with your family and friends. From the ever-iconic fireworks to petting zoos and food trucks, make your Independence Day something special and make some memories for years to come.

