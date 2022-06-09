I would call my disk golf skill level elementary at best. Literally, the only time that I've played disk golf, was during the end of the school year field day at my son's school. Our setup and rules were pretty loosey-goosey, so I am interested to learn more about the actual way to play disk golf since the Amateur Disk Golf World Championship will be played in Southern Indiana.

What is Disk Golf?

Well, the concept is to throw a frisbee into a basket, kind of like sinking a golf ball into the hole. Even though it seems like it would be a completely different sport, disk golf uses a lot of the same terms and techniques that regular golf uses.

Actual Footage of Me Playing Froth

Disc Golf Driving Basics - First Day Training

For the record, my game involved frisbees, clothing baskets, and tomato cages.

First Time In Southern Indiana in 30 Years

I'll bet that you didn't know that this tournament even existed 30 years ago, but it did. Thanks to Toyota it will be played in Gibson and Vanderburgh counties for the first time since 1992.

Tournament Directors Steven Waites and Jason LaBella had kind words for our state;

“We are excited to be bringing the Professional Disc Golf Association’s Amateur World Championship back to Indiana for the first time since 1992. Our team of course officials, volunteers, and community supporters will strive to deliver the very best Hoosier Hospitality to our competitors from not only across the country but from around the world.”

PDGA Amateur Disc Golf World Championships June 18th - 26th, 2022

Disk Golf World Championship Locations

Mesker Park Complex

Bosse Field

Haubstadt

Johnson Township Park

Toyota Events Center at the Gibson County Fairgrounds

Princeton Country Club

Prides Creek Park

Disc Golf - The Putt

In the actual game of golf, the putter is a type of club and technique. Here's what that looks like in Disc Golf:

