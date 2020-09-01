The smartphone has come a long way in a short amount of time. Now, we can literally do just about anything we need to with this little device. Our entire lives exist on this thing. So much so that there is now an official fear if we don't have our phones near us at all times.

Nomophobia, or the fear of being out of smartphone contact, is at an all-time high. A recent study conducted by American Academy of Medicine found that 89 percent of college students experience some form of this phobia. I know the study was done on college aged people but I know a lot of adults that this pertains to.

People who experience Nomophobia cannot stand to be away from their smartphone for long periods of time. Even if the device is in another room they will start to feel anxious. How crazy is that!? The study also found that nomophobia can cause issues with sleep. This is due to the fact that we have this need to stay on our devices. Or at least we need to know it is still right next to us as we sleep.

Don't get me wrong there are times I am on my phone until I fall asleep. Thanks a lot YouTube. However, it is really important that you are off your device before you got to bed. Trust me, you will sleep much better. Your brain is still active even if you fall asleep while you are scrolling or watching a video. So you don't get into the right sleeping cycle your body needs. You will get there eventually but it takes a lot longer if you have your device with you.

It is really a sign of the times that there is an official fear for not having your phone with you. I get that it happens sometimes. Especially if there is something important going on. However, there are times when you need a break from the darn thing. It really is okay if you set your phone down for an hour and go outside or to another part of your house. Your phone and all its abilities will be there when you get back!