Baker Creates Incredible Horror Inspired Pies You Have To See

I was scrolling through Facebook when a post popped out at me, horror themed pies. Now if you know me you know I'm a huge fan of horror, so this was right up my alley. I immediately reached out to the creator because I had to learn more. It turns out the creator is a woman named Rachel Weagant, and she's pretty badass.

Rachel Weagant creator of Scream and Sugar Pies

She's from Ontario and has always been an artist of the spookier/creepy things in life. She one day made a pie for her metal loving boyfriend that had devil horns, and thus her pie creations took on a life of their own. If there's a horror movie you love, there's a good chance Rachel has created a pie inspired by that movie. You can follow her incredible work on Instagram @ScreamAndSugerPies. When I say her work is incredible, I'm not kidding! She is so talented. Check out some of her work below. These pies will send chills down your spine!