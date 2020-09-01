Baker Creates Incredible Horror Inspired Pies You Have To See

Pie created by Rachel Weagant @ScreamAndSugarPies on Instagram

I was scrolling through Facebook when a post popped out at me, horror themed pies.  Now if you know me you know I'm a huge fan of horror, so this was right up my alley. I immediately reached out to the creator because I had to learn more. It turns out the creator is a woman named Rachel Weagant, and she's pretty badass.

Rachel Weagant creator of Scream and Sugar Pies

 

She's from Ontario and has always been an artist of the spookier/creepy things in life.  She one day made a pie for her metal loving boyfriend that had devil horns, and thus her pie creations took on a life of their own.  If there's a horror movie you love, there's a good chance Rachel has created a pie inspired by that movie.  You can follow her incredible work on Instagram @ScreamAndSugerPies.   When I say her work is incredible, I'm not kidding! She is so talented. Check out some of her work below.  These pies will send chills down your spine!

