Here’s How to Order a Funnel Cake Frappuccino on the Starbucks Secret Menu

If you're like me, you're still sad that you missed out on all of the fair and festival food that were canceled this year. While this isn't something deep fried, it might help fill the void in your heart.

One of my favorite fair/festival foods is funnel cake. I can't go to any of the county fairs around here without ordering one. While I look like a fool from all of the leftover powdered sugar in my beard, I have no regrets after indulging in a delicious funnel cake. However, this year (like many of you) I am having funnel cake withdraws.

Thankfully, Totally The Bomb has created a Starbucks secret menu item called the Funnel Cake Frappuccino to help with those funnel cake cravings. According to the reviews, it tastes just like a real funnel cake too!

Here's the thing: You can't just go to your nearest Starbucks and tell them that you would like a Funnel Cake Frappuccino. It's a secret menu item, not on the actual Starbucks menu. Chances are, the barista won't have a clue on how to make it. That's why it's best to order by the ingredients.

According to Totally The Bomb, this is how to order a Funnel Cake Frappuccino from Starbucks:

Start by ordering a Cafe Vanilla Frappuccino. Ask for one pump of Toffee Nut Syrup. Then ask for extra caramel drizzle inside the cup and on top of the whip cream, as well as cinnamon dolce powder.

That's it! It's super easy to order and the results will be heavenly! Give it a try next time you go to Starbucks!

