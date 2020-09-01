Dine Out for It Takes a Village on September 8th

Next Tuesday, September 8th, treat yourself to some delicious Mexican food while helping out the pups of ITV!

It Takes a Village is a no kill rescue, and they're hosting a giveback night with Hacienda east on September 8th. So on September 8th take the coupon (pictured below) in and treat yourself to some good food! Then make sure to show your server the coupon, and a portion of your bill will go directly back to ITV. Now this is only good at the Green River road Hacienda location, so make sure you go to the right one. Eat food, save dogs? I'm in!Here's everything you need to know about the giveback from the Dine Out for It Takes a Village event page:

ITV will be having its September Dine Out For Dogs at Hacienda EAST (990 South Green River Road) on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Come out and help the homeless animals of ITV while enjoying some great Mexican food! ~ Hacienda will donate 20% of their sales for the entire day (11 am - 10 pm) to ITV for every guest that gives them an ITV coupon or shows the coupon on their phone! Coupons can be printed from this page or picked up at the ITV Rescue Center (1417 N. Stockwell). ~ Purchase of gift cards and takeout orders are included! ~ Please print and share with your friends, family, or co-workers! ~ Bring your friends and family to enjoy some Mexican food and support the dogs of ITV!

https://www.facebook.com/events/2664918840423760/permalink/2664919363757041/