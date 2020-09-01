Freeform TV Releases Full Schedule for 31 Nights of Halloween

Freeform has released it's full schedule for their annual 31 Nights of Halloween extravaganza and we have one month to prepare!

Halloween lovers are running amok today by Freeform's announcement of their 31 Nights of Halloween lineup. This annual event that runs from October 1st through October 31st, offers many family friendly spooky movies, as well as a few movies for the older audience. 31 Nights of Halloween begins and ends with nearly everyone's favorite, Hocus Pocus (which will get a few showings over the course of the event).

Along with Hocus Pocus, 31 Nights of Halloween will be the home of some of your familiar favorites such as Beetlejuice, Halloweentown, The Addams Family, Casper, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Ghostbusters 1 and 2. This year will also be the Freeform premiere of the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot.

You can check out more movies and see the full lineup in the post below: