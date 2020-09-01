Say What You Wanna Say: NEW Sass Mask Styles Just Released!

In both Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, there are guidelines that advocate for and even laws that mandate citizens wear face coverings when out in public. Many businesses also require face coverings just like they do shoes and shirts.

A couple of months ago, we released our first line of sass masks in our Celebrate the Tri-State online store. And well, I guess people LOVED telling everyone how they really felt! So, we came up with a few more.

You can still find:

And while you are at our store, check out our fun shirts and accessories. We made designs for our locals! See the designs below or in our store.



