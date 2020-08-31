The ‘Karen’ Halloween Mask Has Arrived and She Is Frightening
We knew it was coming and it has arrived. The Karen Halloween mask has been created by an artist on Instagram and you can buy one.
If you have been living in a cave, which you may have, hiding out from all that 2020 has thrown at us, Karen is the general or stereotypical name given to those women we have seen in videos that will complain about pretty much anything. Now, I know serial Karens who are wonderful, caring petiole and wouldn’t hurt a fly. I actually feel bad that their name has been forever ruined because of the many videos, post, memes and GIFs using the name, Karen, to describe a very negative person.
Take a look at the mask. Yikes! The hair cut kills me. LOL
View this post on Instagram
It’s never to early to shop for #Halloween #costumes . 2020 is the year of the KAREN! Scare all ur friends with ur big hair and narrow mind . Full head latex mask painted with #timgoresbloodline and @createxcolors #latexmask#rubbermask#halloweenmask#sculpting#art#scary #biggair#monster#monstermask#bridezilla#karen#karensgonwild#karensgonewild #karens#
View this post on Instagram
I have taste , but I never said it was good taste ... our newest action is KAREN-19 she thought she was slick calling you all sheep and look what happened ! DM FOR PURCHASE INFO #latexmask#rubbermask#halloweenmask#sculpting#art#scary #biggair#monster#monstermask#bridezilla#karen#karensgonwild#karensgonewild #karens#
A post shared by Jason Adcock (@jasonadcock78) on
If you want one of these masks, DM the artist.
Along with Karen, here are my costume predictions for 2020.
- Black Panther
- Tiger King
- Corona Virus
- Any character form Schitt’s Creek
- Any character form Hamilton
- The Masked Singer
- Anything pertaining to quarantine
- Any character from Trolls
- Umbrella Academy
- Eurovision