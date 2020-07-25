These 14 Songs Describe How the Tri-State Feels About 2020 [Pics]

One popular trend this year is to come up with lists of things that describe, or represent 2020. Movies, celebrities, emojis, whatever - and we're not gonna be left out. We asked our listeners "If 2020 was a song, what would it be?" As always, y'all came through like some champs!

Some songs were obvious, some were brilliant surprises we hadn't thought of. Some songs focused on the crazy, unpredictable, destructive nature of 2020 so far, while other songs encourage us to get up and dust ourselves off and keep moving forward.