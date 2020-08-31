In a Tweet made at 12:47 pm today, Monday, August 31, 2020, the Evansville Fire Department shared information about a 4 vehicle accident in the area of Highway 41 and Riverside Drive in Evansville. According to the EFD, you should plan to avoid the area at this time.

If you normally utilize this stretch of Highway 41 as part of your commute, you may want to consider using the I-69 bypass around the city to the East or you can make your way West to Veterans Memorial Parkway. Keep in mind that Southbound Veterans Memorial is currently reduced by one lane because of work taking place in the area by the Evansville Water Sewer Utility.