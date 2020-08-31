Evansville Police Need Help To ID Motorcycle Thief

The Evansville Police Department are once again asking for the help of the public. They are looking to identify a suspect involved in the theft of a motorcycle.

According to EPD, on August 28th a motorcycle described as a "white over black 2016 KTM." Authorities say the suspect was captured on video getting onto the motorcycle and driving away from the area of North Main and West Franklin Streets. That motorcycle was later recovered on August 31, 2020 in the 400 block of Bedford Avenue however the suspect has yet to be identified or located. If you recognize the person in the photos seen below or if you recognize seeing the bike in the last dew days, you are asked to please contact the Evansville Police Department’s Special Investigations Section at 812-436-7967, or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.