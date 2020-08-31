This home has it all, including 5 decks surrounded by the Indiana Dunes and a view of Lake Michigan. They say your home should be your sanctuary. Located in Ogden Dunes, Indiana, 1 Skyline Drive is just that; a sanctuary.

Built in 1950, this Mid-Century Modern tri-level boasts 2,540 square feet that feels even more spacious thanks to the expansive windows all throughout the home offering breathtaking views of the Indiana Dunes and nearby lake. Nestled on a 1.45 acre lot, this home has private and secluded feel and is the perfect retreat from the hustle and bustle of daily life. The 5 decks that surround the home create an incredible outdoor space wonderful for entertaining friends or just enjoying time with family. There have been updates made recently to the exterior of the home including a new roof, newly laid stone work and beautiful Brazilian redwood.

The main house offers two bedrooms, one of which offers a 180 degree view of the lush landscape, as well as one full bathroom and two 3/4 baths. There are hardwood floors throughout several rooms in the home as well as a wood burning fireplace surrounded by Bedford stone in the main living room. The kitchen is a chef's dream with appliances that have been upgraded and an island that can be moved to make the best use of the space. The home also features a bar with sweeping views of the outdoor landscape. Priced at $599,000 this home is simply beautiful but don't take my word for it. Keep scrolling to see photos of this stunning home.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

[Source: Realtor.com]