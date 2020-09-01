Hello! I'm Petey! I'm a 1.5 year old Beagle/Pit mix. They say I'm "special needs" but I think I'm just super special! I can't hear too well but I am learning sign language! I need someone to continue teaching me because I love learning! And, I need my people to help me out and the only way to understand is if they sign to me! I'm $150 to adopt but I'm healthy and ready to go home!

Interested in Petey? Fill out an application here!

If you are interested in any of the animals up for adoption at the WHS, please be aware of their current COVID-19 policies.

Adoptions are by appointment only - please fill out an adoption application online, and we will contact you to set up an appointment. Applications can be found here: https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption-info/

We will schedule three adoption appointments per hour, and only two people per family/group will be allowed in the shelter at one time. This will allow for people to spend time looking for the right pet while practicing social distancing. Additional people/family members will be allowed to wait outside and the pet (dogs only) can be taken out to meet with them. This will also allow ample time for staff to properly clean between each adoption.

Masks are required by everyone while in the shelter. Please bring your own mask. If you do not have one, the shelter has some for purchase for $1 each.

To keep traffic to a minimum, we will not be allowing volunteers inside the shelter at this time. We will have things for volunteers to do outside. If you're interested, please email volunteerwarrick@gmail.com.

Warrick Tails on Trails has started up again! Please watch their Facebook page for details!

Kittens Galore

Right now, the WHS has an abundance of KITTIES! Interested in a Kitten or Cat? Fill out an application here!

OTHER STUFF HAPPENING AT THE WHS

If you want to adopt but can't, consider donating something to the shelter. They are currently in need of: Cat litter - any brand, laundry detergent - any brand HE, and bleach. There are also some upcoming fundraisers and events.

Fall Online Silent Auction

Starting Sept 14th at 10 AM , the WHS will be hosting the non-wearables part of their online silent auction. Bid on packages and gifts from local businesses and donors. See details here.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Give Back Night

Join us for a Give Back Night on Thursday, October 8 for dinner at Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers! 15% of sales go to Warrick Humane Society. Be sure to tell the cashier your order goes toward WHS!

The Give Back Event is happening at both Evansville locations: East Evansville - 2848 N Green River Rd. or West Evansville - 5501 Pearl Dr.