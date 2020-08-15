There is an Apparent “Secret Menu” Item at Chick-fil-A

Everyone always seems to know bout “secret menu” items at places like Starbucks or McDonalds. They usually make their way around the internet pretty regularly. So much for being secret. However, there is now one secret item is that going viral and it comes from God’s favorite restaurant Chick-fil-A.

Thanks to a Tik Tok posted by a Chick-fil-A employee, people now know of the fruit milkshake. (Or as I like to call them, smoothies.) This item is made up of the Chick-fil-A milkshake mix, a fruit cup, and some soft serve ice cream. I have to admit that does sound really good. Especially since Chick-fil-A does have some pretty great shakes already.

The only issue is that if you do ask for the fruit milkshake you might be disappointed. The creator of the secret item seems to have just made the treat while at work one day. To add to it, the original Tik-Tok has been taken down. I’m assuming the company didn’t appreciate this new item going viral. So just a warning to you if are looking to get the fruit milkshake this weekend.

What’s funny is that it’s not the first time that this employee has posted videos from work that have gone viral. About a month ago they also posted how the Chick-fil-A Frosted Strawberry Lemonade was made. That video has been taken down as well. They might want to stop filming and posting things on the job. Or it may just work out to their favor.

I’m no marketing genius but if someone has a made a food item at your restaurant that goes viral because of how good it looks and you don’t get something going with it, that’s on you. So, I guess we will just have to wait and see if Chick-fil-A does anything with this or not. Since they have had the videos taken down, I’m going to assume probably not but you never know.